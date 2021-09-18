AGF Investments Inc. Buys 39,054 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,054 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $55.17 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

