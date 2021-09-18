AGF Investments Inc. Buys 40,244 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 238.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,244 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 196,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 778,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $96.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $95.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

