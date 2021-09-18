AGF Investments Inc. Buys 48,000 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of YETI worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

