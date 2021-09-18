AGF Investments Inc. Buys 839 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $364.72 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.