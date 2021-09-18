AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of FMX stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.