AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $364.63 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.