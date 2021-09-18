AGF Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,717 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of CAE worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAE. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of CAE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.