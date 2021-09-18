AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 492.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,228 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,649,000 after buying an additional 29,979 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $74.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

