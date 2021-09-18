AGF Investments Inc. Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Xylem by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,399,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.93. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

