AGF Investments Inc. Has $12.06 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

WMS stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

