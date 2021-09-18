AGF Investments Inc. Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,088 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

