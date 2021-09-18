AGF Investments Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.45% of SI-BONE worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $549,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

