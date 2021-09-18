AGF Investments Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 238.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,244 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.96.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

