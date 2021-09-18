AGF Investments Inc. Has $5.73 Million Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,901 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of TFI International worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average is $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $116.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

