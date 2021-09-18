AGF Investments Inc. Has $5.85 Million Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.47% of Hawaiian worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

HA opened at $20.55 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.81) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

