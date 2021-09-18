AGF Investments Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of 8X8 worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $76,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $73,157.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,415.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,064. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

