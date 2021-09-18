AGF Investments Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 120.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,698 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Chuy’s worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

