AGF Investments Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 95,698 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.88% of Chuy’s worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,883,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,952,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

