AGF Investments Inc. Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Globant worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after buying an additional 101,822 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globant by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 131,127 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Globant by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $319.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 180.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.41 and its 200 day moving average is $237.81. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $165.50 and a 12 month high of $332.79.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

