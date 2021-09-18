AGF Investments Inc. Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Sunnova Energy International worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 308,770 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 144.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

