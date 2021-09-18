AGF Investments Inc. Has $8.99 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,519,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $693,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,318 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

NYSE:APH opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $77.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

