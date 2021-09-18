AGF Investments Inc. Has $8.99 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amphenol by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,519,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $693,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $75.72 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

