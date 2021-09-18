AGF Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $135.98 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

