AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hamilton Lane worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4,455.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,415,000 after buying an additional 304,990 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 60.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 103.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 86.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

