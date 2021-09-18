AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of Tetra Tech worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 243,786 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $144.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.56. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

