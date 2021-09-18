AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.