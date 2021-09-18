AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,928,301 shares of company stock worth $1,285,231,166. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

