AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after buying an additional 54,612 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

