AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,228 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347,894 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 73,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

