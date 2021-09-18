AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 13.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,406.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.