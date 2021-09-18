AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

HQY stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,406.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

