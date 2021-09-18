AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 115,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $36.54 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

