AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 13,116 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $146.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

