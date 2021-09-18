AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 13,922 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 112.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,922 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 379.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $222.46 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.