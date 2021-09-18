AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 1,405,870 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 307.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405,870 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU opened at $1.90 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

