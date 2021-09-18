AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 2,191 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.90.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $446.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.54 and its 200-day moving average is $397.22. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

