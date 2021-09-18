AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 25,000 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of XPO Logistics worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after acquiring an additional 124,723 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.70. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.