AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 25,103 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.45% of SI-BONE worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in SI-BONE by 35.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 420,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 108,915 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SI-BONE by 18.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

SIBN opened at $23.86 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $793.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $549,108. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

