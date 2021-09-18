AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 40,000 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.47% of Hawaiian worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 40.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 855,306 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Hawaiian by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hawaiian by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

