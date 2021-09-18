AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 40,100 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Performance Food Group worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,870 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,978 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

