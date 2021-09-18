AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 48,000 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of YETI worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.42. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

