AGF Investments Inc. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $218.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.22. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.