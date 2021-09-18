AGF Investments Inc. Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $872.58 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $834.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $763.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

