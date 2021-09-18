AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $211.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.54. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $196.19 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

