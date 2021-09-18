AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,847 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 755,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,775 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,287 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

