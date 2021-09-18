AGF Investments Inc. Sells 19,398 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,398 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 112.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

