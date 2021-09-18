AGF Investments Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.88.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $261.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.88. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $272.54. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

