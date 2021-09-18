AGF Investments Inc. Sells 50,484 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.60% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $17,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG opened at $34.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

