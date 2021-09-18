AGF Investments Inc. Sells 5,929 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Open Text worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Open Text by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Open Text by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,817,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Open Text by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,807,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,954,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Open Text by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,657,000 after buying an additional 409,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.