AGF Investments Inc. Sells 685,000 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 685,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chegg worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.